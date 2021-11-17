LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Britney Spears has broken her silence after finally being freed from the conservatorship she was under for more than 13 years.

The pop icon posted a two-minute video to Instagram Tuesday, thanking her fans, and describing how she is finally able to use cash and buy small things for herself, like candles.

“I’m just grateful, honestly, for each day and being able to have the keys to my car, and be able to be independent and feel like a woman, and owning an ATM card, and seeing cash for the first time, being able to buy candles,” she said in the video. “It’s the little things for us women, but it makes a huge difference. And I’m grateful for that, you know. It’s nice. It’s really nice.”

The conservatorship over Spears ended last Friday after a years-long campaign by her fans to #FreeBritney. The fan-driven campaign shined a harsh spotlight on her father, Jamie Spears, who was her co-conservator and held power over her finances and medical decision. After her emotional testimony in court, describing the conservatorship as abusive and comparable only to sex trafficking, the judge in the case allowed Spears to hire her own attorney and ended the conservatorship last Friday.

“But honestly it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me … it was demoralizing and degrading!!!” she wrote in the caption.

In the video she also thanked her fans for bringing awareness to the case.

“Because of you, I honestly think you guys saved my life in a way, 100%,” she said.