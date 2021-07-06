LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Singer Britney Spears’ longtime manager has resigned in the midst of her public fight to end her conservatorship.

Larry Rudolph penned a letter to Spears’ father Jamie Spears, who is the co-conservator of his daughter’s estate, announcing his resignation, Deadline reported Monday.

Rudolph said that he and Britney Spears have not communicated for 2 ½ years.

“It has been over 2 ½ years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus,” Rudolph wrote to Jamie Spears, according to Deadline. “Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire.”

“As her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed,” he added.

Spears’ conservatorship has been in place since 2008.

In her virtual testimony last month in Los Angeles County Superior Court, the 39-year-old singer lashed out at everyone involved in her conservatorship, accusing them of abusive treatment, forcing her to perform against her will and requiring her to take medications she did not want and undergo intensive therapy sessions.

Speaking by phone, Spears referred to the conservatorship as “abusive” and said, “The only thing comparable is sex trafficking,” according to the court transcript.

In response to the testimony, a financial management company that had recently come on as a co-conservator for Spears’ estate asked the court to to end its role.

Bessemer Trust Co. was appointed in November to act as co-conservator of Spears’ estate, along with Jamie Spears.

In her testimony, Spears called for an end to the conservatorship, although her attorneys have not yet filed any petitions with the court to do so.

