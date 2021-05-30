LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The 34-year-old Anaheim man charged with attempted murder in connection with a BB gun shooting that shattered the windows of a Tesla in Riverside County is insisting that he is innocent.
In an interview with a Southern California news group, Jesse Leal Rodriguez said, "Not one person has reported that they saw me shoot. They are trying to get me to confess to things that I didn't do."
Investigators want to know if Rodriguez is connected to the more than 100 BB gun shootings on southland freeways.
Rodriguez is being held on $750,000 bail and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
He insists that he has receipts that prove that he was at Temecula auto parts store when the Tesla was shot.
"Do you know how hard it is to shoot a moving car," he said during the interview. "I'm no marksman. I'm just a hard-working person trying to provide for my family."
The Riverside District Attorney’s office said it anticipates that more charges could be filed in the future.