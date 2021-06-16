RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A judge denied a request for reduced bail for Jesse Rodriguez, a suspect in a freeway shooting with a BB gun.
Rodriguez, 34, of Anaheim, faces three counts of attempted murder and three counts of assault. He appeared in court Tuesday to ask for his bail to be reduced, but the judge ruled it would remain at $1 million.
A rash of BB gun shootings terrorized Southern California freeways throughout April and May, and Rodriguez was arrested on May 25 in connection with shootings in the area of the 91 Freeway and Tyler Street. Rodriguez has denied being the shooter.
It's unclear, however, if Rodriguez has been linked to any of the more than 100 BB gun shootings reported on Southern California freeways this year.
Rodriguez is scheduled to return to court Sept. 20 for a preliminary hearing.