RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A man arrested on suspicion of shooting a BB gun on the 91 Freeway is being investigated in connection with the rash of similar shootings in LA, Orange, and Riverside counties.

After another BB gun shooting on the 91 Freeway Tuesday night, the driver whose vehicle was struck reported seeing the shooter in a red SUV. Police stopped a red Chevy Trailblazer and its driver was arrested. His name has not been released.

The vehicle has been impounded, but it’s not known if any weapons were found inside.

Police are still trying to determine if the driver is responsible for the string of BB and pellet gun shootings that have plagued Southern California freeways over the past month. None of the shootings have resulted in serious injuries, but more than 100 vehicles have been damaged and drivers throughout the region are on edge.

Ashley Bravo’s vehicle was hit Tuesday night as she drove through Anaheim. A BB lodged itself in the glass of her passenger window.

“We just hear like a big pop and just checked in the back to see if my son was OK,” she said.

The CHP is leading the investigation into all the shootings. It’s not known if the shootings are the work of one person, or multiple people.

At least one more BB or pellet gun shooting after Tuesday night’s arrest.