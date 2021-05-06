THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — Three Thousand Oaks teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of starting the Country Fire near Westlake High School last week.
The three unidentified teenagers, two 14 years old and a 15-year-old, were arrested Tuesday in connection with the Country Fire, Ventura County sheriff's officials said Thursday.
The fire was reported at about 3:20 p.m. on April 29 in the 500 block of Country Valley Road, in the hills above Westlake High School. Evacuations were ordered in the area, and the fire response included five water-dropping helicopters and four fixed-wing aircraft dropping fire retardant.
The three teenagers were detained by residents after they were seen coming out of the brush, shortly after the fire started, authorities said. They were released back to their parents after an investigation into the fire, which was later determined to have been caused by human activity. The teens were arrested Tuesday, cited and released to their parents on suspicion of negligently starting a fire.
No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported from the fire.