THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – A group of juveniles have been detained in connection with a wildfire that broke out near homes in the area of Thousand Oaks and Westlake Village Thursday, forcing evacuations.
The Country Fire was reported at around 3:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Country Valley Road.
The fire quickly grew to 28 acres, threatening homes and forcing evacuations along Via Colinas and Country Valley Road.
Ventura County Fire Department crews battled the blaze, making quick progress. By about 6:30 p.m., evacuation orders were lifted.
The fire as of late Thursday night was 70% contained and holding at 28 acres.
The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office reported early Friday morning that at around 4 p.m. Thursday, about 30 minutes after the Country Fire was first reported, a group of juveniles were detained on suspicion of starting the fire.
The exact number of the juveniles and their ages were not confirmed. There was no word on exactly how they may have started the blaze.
No homes were damaged. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries in the blaze.
Meanwhile, nearby Westlake High School reported that school would be open Friday and classes would be on their normal schedule.