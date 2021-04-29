CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Brush Fire, Thousand Oaks, Ventura County

THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — Ventura County Fire Department crews Thursday were battling a brush fire burning near homes in Thousand Oaks, dubbed the Country Fire.

Evacuations were underway for those living on Via Colinas and Country Valley Road as the blaze moved toward the homes. According to VCFD, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office was in the process of notifying residents and getting them out safely.

READ MORE: 2 Innocent People Killed When Suspect Slams Into Car During Pursuit Near LAX

Authorities said the blaze started at about 3:30 p.m. and had grown to approximately 10 acres by 4 p.m. and was moving toward homes.

Multiple air resources were responding to the blaze that was said the be burning in medium to thick brush.