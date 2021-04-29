THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — Ventura County Fire Department crews Thursday were battling a brush fire burning near homes in Thousand Oaks, dubbed the Country Fire.
Evacuations were underway for those living on Via Colinas and Country Valley Road as the blaze moved toward the homes. According to VCFD, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office was in the process of notifying residents and getting them out safely.READ MORE: 2 Innocent People Killed When Suspect Slams Into Car During Pursuit Near LAX
Authorities said the blaze started at about 3:30 p.m. and had grown to approximately 10 acres by 4 p.m. and was moving toward homes.
#CountryFire; FF’s are making access to the fires perimeter. The fire is approx 10 acres and moving toward some homes. Structure protection is the primary objective as the fire bumps up against Via Colinas and Country Valley rd. @VCSOVentura @VCFD #VCFD pic.twitter.com/gYBHYioLCR
— VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) April 29, 2021READ MORE: 5 Suspects Arrested In Theft Of Lady Gaga's Dogs, Shooting Of Dog Walker Ryan Fischer, Including Woman Who Returned Dogs
Multiple air resources were responding to the blaze that was said the be burning in medium to thick brush.
Here we go again…Westlake area, North of the 101 between Westlake blvd and Lindero Canyon. Near homes off of Via Merida and Via Colinas. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/lJ4IUSYJEu
— Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) April 29, 2021MORE NEWS: New Reopening Guidelines For Water Parks Will Require Face Masks, But Not In The Water