LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Multiple people suspected of violently stealing two of Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs before shooting her dog walker were arrested Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

On Thursday, the LAPD served several search and arrest warrants as a result of the investigation. Five suspects were arrested.

James Jackson, 18, and Jaylin White, 19 and Lafayette Whaley, 27, were arrested for attempted murder.

Meanwhile, Harold White, 40, and Jennifer McBride, 50 were arrested for accessory attempted murder.

The investigation revealed that Jackson, Jaylin White and Whaley were involved in the robbery and shooting of the victim.

“Detectives do not believe the suspects were targeting the victim because of the dogs’ owner. However, evidence suggests the suspects knew the great value of the breed of dogs and was the motivation for the robbery,” the LAPD said.

Harold White and McBride were determined to be accessories after the initial crime.

McBride reported that she found the dogs and responded to the reward email to return the dogs.

On Feb 24, Ryan Fischer, 30, was walking Lady Gaga’s three French bulldogs in the 1500 block of North Sierra Bonita Avenue, just off Sunset Boulevard, when a sedan pulled up alongside him, two suspects emerged and stole two of the bulldogs, Gustave and Koji.

During the chaos, as Fischer was trying to fight the men off, he was shot once in the chest. The incident was caught on surveillance video.

The third bulldog, Miss Asia, ran away but was later found safe.

Lady Gaga, who was shooting a movie in Italy, offered a $500,000 reward for the safe return of her dogs and praised Fischer, saying he risked his life “to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero.”

Two days after the attack, Gustave and Koji were discovered by a woman and turned into the Los Angeles Police Department’s Olympic Community Police Station in the Pico-Union area.

The department said it would keep confidential the location where the dogs were found and the woman’s name, “due to the active criminal investigation and for her safety.”

Police did not confirm where the woman found the dogs, citing the ongoing criminal investigation.