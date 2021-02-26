LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Lady Gaga says she is heartsick Friday, two days after her French bulldogs were taken in a robbery that left her dog walker hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

The shooting and robbery happened Wednesday night in the 1500 block of North Sierra Bonita Avenue, just off Sunset Boulevard. Her dogwalker, Ryan Fischer, was shot, but is expected to survive.

But two of the singer’s French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, were taken in the robbery. A third, Miss Asia, escaped and was recovered later by police.

“My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago,” Lady Gaga said in a statement posted to her social media channels Friday. “My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness.”

She confirmed a $500,000 reward for their safe return and urged her fans to email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact her about her dogs.

If you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same. I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero. READ MORE: Rival Gang Members Sentenced To Over 80 Years Behind Bars For Killing Toddler In 2018 Compton Shootout — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 26, 2021

“If you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same,” she said in a follow-up post. “I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero.”

The suspects in the robbery were described as two men between 20 and 25 years old. One had blond dreadlocks, wore a black hoodie and carried a semi-automatic handgun. The other was described only as wearing dark clothes. The two men fled in a four-door Nissan Altima and were last seen speeding northbound on Sierra Bonita, toward Hollywood Boulevard, according to the LAPD.

Fischer’s family say they expect him to make a full recovery and were thankful for the first responders, nurses and doctors caring for him.

“Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan and our family right from the outset. Ryan loves Gustavo and Koji as much as Lady Gaga does; so we join in her plea for their safe return,” they said in a statement.