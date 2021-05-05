LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — New details in the shooting of Lady Gaga’s dog walker have emerged from the felony criminal complaint filed against them.
James Jackson, 18; 19-year-old Jaylin White, and 27-year-old Lafayette Whaley have been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of Ryan Fischer, who was walking the pop superstar's three French bulldogs on Feb. 25.
According to the felony complaint, the three men drove around various parts of Los Angeles looking for French bulldogs before spotting Fischer and following him. When Fischer walked away from busy Sunset Boulevard to a more secluded side street with the dogs, the driver turned off the car lights and pulled up next to him, prosecutors allege.
Two of the men got out, then choked and hit Fischer as they tried to wrestle the dogs away, according to prosecutors, before one of them ultimately shot Fischer. The three men eventually got away with two of the dogs.
Harold White, 40, and 50-year-old Jennifer McBride – who allegedly paid for the two dogs — were also arrested as accessories to attempted murder. All five suspects have pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Fischer is still recovering.