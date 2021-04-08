LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Comic Con will hold an in-person convention in December, organizers announced Thursday.

The in-person event will take place Dec. 3-5, 2021, at the L.A. Convention Center. Among the featured stars will be Zachary Levi, Frank Miller and Giancarlo Esposito.

This will mark the first in-person L.A. Comic Con in more than two years. The last in-person convention was held in October of 2019.

L.A. Comic Con was forced to cancel its September 2020 convention. It rescheduled for December of 2020, before postponing those dates as well because California was under a statewide lockdown.

It rescheduled for September of 2021, then pushed it to December of 2021 to ensure it could get the largest number of in-person attendees.

“When we realized we couldn’t hold our event last December, we defaulted to the September 2021 dates because that was the same weekend we would’ve had our original show in 2020,” said Chris DeMoulin, CEO of Comikaze Entertainment, L.A. Comic Con’s parent company, in a statement. “However, now that we’ve seen how 2021 is playing out, we’ve concluded that the new December dates feel the most accessible for the largest number of fans. By that point in the year, more people will likely feel safe attending an in-person event, and we also wanted to insure that our dates wouldn’t interfere with people’s holiday plans.”

A three-day pass is $90. The event will also have a virtual element for fans who do not want to attend in person.

Meanwhile, San Diego Comic-Con announced last week that it was pushing its in-person convention to November. The massive event, which draws several hundred-thousand people, is usually held in July.

Now it will take place November 26-28 at the San Diego Convention Center.