LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Just two weeks after announcing an ambitious plan to hold an in-person convention at the Los Angeles Convention Center, L.A. Comic Con says it is canceling the planned December event.

L.A. Comic Con officials say it will cancel its plans to hold an in-person event in December, and reschedule for Sept. 24-26, 2021 – a year from the original 2020 date. The decision to pull back on its plans was made after Gov. Gavin Newsom said he had decided not to provide reopening guidelines yet for theme parks and events last week.

“Without guidelines, there is no way for LA County, the City or event organizers like us to know if the plans and changes we made to be safe will be right, or enough,” L.A. Comic Con said in an email to its followers. “So with that new direction from the State, we are rescheduling.”

L.A. Comic Con says fan and exhibitor surveys prompted them to put on a 2020 show. But now that L.A. Comic Con is officially canceled, all tickets will either be refunded within the week or put toward admission for the 2021 convention.