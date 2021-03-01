SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — San Diego Comic-Con 2021 will once again be closing its doors to in-person celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The convention was postponed in 2020 and is also canceled for 2021 as well, but a free online celebration of the comics will be held in its place on March 26-27, 2021.

People who have purchased tickets for Comic-Con 2021 will automatically have their paid ticket transferred to the planned 2022 event, Comic-Con organizers said in an announcement.

It was also announced that organizers of the event, which draws tens of thousands of people from all around the world each year, are planning a small in-person convention related to Comic-Con scheduled for November.

“As the timing and scope of our larger event factored greatly into our decision to postpone, we believe that launching a smaller in-person event at a later time may be a safe alternative. For this reason, we are happy to announce that San Diego Comic Convention is planning to present a three-day in-person convention in San Diego in November,” the statement read. “At this time, we are still working on specific details as to attendance capacity, badge cost, and related information, and those details will be forthcoming.”

The cancellation of the in-person Comic-Con marks the second-time ever in the convention’s history that the event has been canceled, organizers said.

Please visit comic-con.org for official updated information as it becomes available.