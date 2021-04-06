ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – Ahead of its much awaited reopening at the end of April, Disneyland Tuesday announced that tickets will go on sale next week.
Disneyland Park and California Adventure Park, which have been shuttered since March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, will reopen on April 30.
Visitors with unused tickets will be able to make new reservations beginning on Monday, April 12, at 8 a.m. Three days later, on Thursday, April 15, ticket sales will resume for all guests. Per state guidelines, only California residents will be allowed to visit.
The park will open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. Tickets must be purchased online in advance.
Orange County moved into the orange tier of California’s reopening blueprint last week. Under state guidelines, Disneyland will be allowed to have 25% capacity, up from 15% in the red tier.
The Disneyland Resort hotels will reopen as well. The Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will open April 29 and the Vacation Club Villas and Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will reopen May 2.
The Paradise Pier Hotel and the Disneyland Hotel will remain closed until a later date.
Downtown Disney reopened last July, while California Adventure Park’s Buena Vista Street reopened its stores and restaurants to shoppers and diners in November.
Last month, Disneyland launched “A Touch of Disney,” an new outdoor dining experience at California Adventure Park. It will run through April 19.