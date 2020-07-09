ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – Although its amusement parks remain closed, several stores and restaurants in Anaheim’s Downtown Disney District will reopen Thursday to customers for the first time since shuttering in mid-March.

Customers and employees will be required to have their temperatures taken before entering the district, and of course, anyone over the age of 2 will be required to wear face coverings.

There will be limited parking and clearly defined entrances. Guests will have to park at the Simba Parking Lot.

Lines and seating will be arranged to ensure physical distancing. There will also be an emphasis on cleaning and sanitation.

All three Disneyland Resort hotels remain closed.

Disneyland and California Adventure parks were scheduled to reopen July 17 before Disney announced that the reopening would be delayed indefinitely amid a surge in coronavirus cases both in Orange County and statewide. The coalition of unions which represent thousands of Disneyland workers have repeatedly argued that the parks are not ready to reopen safely.

On Wednesday, O.C. reported a single-day record for cases, with 1,333. The county, as a whole, has recorded 20,225 cases and 376 deaths from the disease.

Walt Disney World in Florida has already begun the reopening process: Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom are opening on July 11, followed by Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15.

Here is a list of the Downtown Disney stores and restaurants which will reopen Thursday: