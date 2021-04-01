LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After being shuttered for over a year, Regal Cinemas is the latest major theater chain to begin reopening its theaters across the Southland.
Regal Cinemas announced Wednesday it will reopen six theaters Friday in downtown L.A., South Gate, West Covina, Temecula, Santa Clarita and Irvine.
Movie theaters in Los Angeles and Orange counties got the OK to reopen in mid-March when they were upgraded from the purple to red tiers of California’s reopening blueprint.
AMC has reopened several theaters, along with Cinemark. The iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood reopened Monday to much fanfare. The famous El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood reopened on March 19.
Under the guidelines for the red tier, capacity is limited to 25% or 100 people, whichever is fewer.
However, Orange County moved into the orange tier on Wednesday, which increases movie theater capacity to 50% or 200 people, whichever is fewer. L.A. County will move into the orange tier this coming Monday, April 3.