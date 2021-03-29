UCLA, USC Both In Elite Eight For First Time EverIf the crosstown rivals were to win, they would face off on Saturday, April 3 in Indianapolis.

USC Dominates Oregon To Reach First Elite Eight In 20 YearsIsaiah White scored 22 points and USC shut down Oregon's potent offense to reach the Elite Eight for the first time in 20 years with an 82-68 win in the West Region semifinals Sunday night.

UCLA Upsets Alabama To Advance To Elite 8 For First Time Since 2008UCLA scored the first seven points in overtime as it upset Alabama 88-78 in an NCAA men's basketball tournament East Regional semifinal Sunday to advance to the Elite 8 for the first time since 2008.