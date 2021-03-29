LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In a positive sign for the struggling film industry, the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood reopened Monday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic took hold last March.
Adam Wingard, the director of the new “Godzilla vs. Kong,” joined the directors of several previous directors of the Godzilla and King Kong franchises for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the reopening.
The theater, which seats nearly 1,000 people, opened to the public Monday with special $5 screenings of “Tenet.”
“Godzilla vs. Kong” will premiere at TCL on Wednesday. As part of the reopening, 1,000 free tickets were donated to the city to be distributed to low-income families.
Two major chains have reopened in L.A. County in the past few weeks: AMC and Cinemark.
Under California guidelines, movie theaters could reopen as soon as a county enters the red tier of the state’s COVID-19 blueprint. L.A. County was upgraded from the purple to red tier on March 15.
Regal is slated to begin reopening select locations on April 2.