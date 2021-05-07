IRVINE (CBSLA) — Eighteen more Regal theaters reopened Friday in Southern California’s suburbs, including Irvine, Santa Clarita, and Thousand Oaks.
The expanded reopening comes in time for the summer movie season. "Wrath of Man" and "Here Today" open Friday, and other highly-anticipated openings include "A Quiet Place Part II" and the latest installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, "F9."
The expanded reopening follows in the footsteps of six Regal theaters that opened in April.
The theaters that open Friday include:
- Canyon Country (18800 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA)
- Simi Valley Civic Center & IMAX (2751 Tapo Cyn Road, Simi Valley, CA)
- Corona Crossings & RPX (2650 Tuscany Street, Corona, CA)
- Eastvale Gateway (12285 Limonite Avenue, Eastvale, CA)
- Big Newport & RPX (300 Newport Center Drive East, Newport Beach, CA)
- Brea East (155 West Birch Street, Brea, CA)
- La Verne (1950 East Foothill Boulevard, La Verne, CA)
- Kaleidoscope (27741 Crown Valley Pkwy Unit 301, Mission Viejo, CA)
- Market Place (13782 Jamboree Road, Irvine, CA)
- Metro Pointe (901 South Coast Drive, Costa Mesa, CA)
- Janss Marketplace (255 N. Moorpark Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA)
- La Habra (1351 W. Imperial Hwy, La Habra, CA)
- Promenade (550 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates, CA)
- Yorba Linda & IMAX (4870 Valencia Avenue, Yorba Linda, CA)
- Riverside Plaza (3535 Riverside Plaza Drive, Riverside, CA)
- San Bernardino & RPX (450 N. East Street, San Bernardino, CA)
- La Cañada (1919 Verdugo Blvd, La Cañada, CA)
- University Town Center (4245 Campus Drive, Irvine, CA)
Guests are required to wear face coverings at all times, except as they eat or drink while seated in an auditorium, where capacity is reduced to 50%. Concessions will be open, but self-serve condiment stands remain closed and refills for large soft drinks or popcorn will be get a new container.
Inside the auditorium, two seats will be kept empty between groups to maintain physical distancing.