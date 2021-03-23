BOSTON (CBSLA) – A group of Los Angeles Dodgers fans this week to the opportunity to thank the Boston Red Sox for gifting them superstar outfielder Mookie Betts.
According to CBS Boston, Dodgers fan Alex Soto – who runs the Dodger fan site Pantone 294 – lead an effort to collect enough money to purchase a billboard across the street from Fenway Park which reads “Dear Boston, Thank You For Mookie Betts.”
“Sincerely, Dodgers fans @Pantone294.”
.@alexuur's favorite memory was @mookiebetts' home run in the 2020 World Series and in return, he wanted to show some love to Boston. #ThankYouBoston
This billboard can be found at 60–62 Brookline Ave Boston, MA 02215 RIGHT NEXT to Fenway Park. pic.twitter.com/WQSygsAxbn
— Pantone 294 (@Pantone294) March 22, 2021
Back in February of 2020, the Red Sox inexplicably traded the 28-year-old Betts, along with pitcher David Price, to the Dodgers in exchange for outfielder Alex Verdugo and prospects Jeter Downs and Connor Wong.
The rest is history. Betts helped lead the Boys in Blue to their first World Series title since 1988. The Red Sox, meanwhile, finished in last place in the American League East.
Last July, he also agreed to a 12-year, $365 million contract with the Dodgers.
Betts, the 2018 American League MVP, was also selected to the 2020 All-MLB First Team as well.