LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Baseball fans are celebrating a year of Mookie Betts wearing Dodger blue.
People took to social media Thursday to commemorate the day the right fielder was signed to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
A year ago today, The Dodgers signed Mookie Betts 🤩 pic.twitter.com/mS4T1LzoRY
— Fiddler ➐ (@Robles_Fidel57) February 4, 2021
One year ago the Red Sox traded Mookie Betts to the Dodgers. That went well.
— Jon Boswell (@theboz423) February 5, 2021
On Feb. 4, 2020, the team agreed to a deal with the Boston Red Sox that would send Betts and pitcher David Price to Los Angeles.
One Twitter user mentioned that Betts was the “missing piece,” the Dodgers needed, in reference to the team’s 2020 World Series Championship.
shoutout to mookie betts for being the missing piece to the dodgers and making every dodger fans dream come true🥺💙
— 𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒂𝒏𝒂 (@itsarrii) February 5, 2021
Others rejoiced over having Betts on the team for the long haul as part of his Betts agreeing to a $365 million, 12-year contract through 2032.
BREAKING: Exactly one year ago today, the #Dodgers and Red Sox reached an agreement to send Mookie Betts to LA. Wow did he deliver in year one. 12 more years to go!
pic.twitter.com/VNERhW8ecU
— Klein25 (@Klein25) February 4, 2021
The outfielder was recently among a handful of Angels and Dodgers who were named to the 2020 All-MLB first and second teams.
Betts was the leading vote-getter among fans.