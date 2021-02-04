CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Dodgers, InstaStory, KCAL 9, Los Angeles Dodgers, Mookie Betts

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Baseball fans are celebrating a year of Mookie Betts wearing Dodger blue.

People took to social media Thursday to commemorate the day the right fielder was signed to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

On Feb. 4, 2020, the team agreed to a deal with the Boston Red Sox that would send Betts and pitcher David Price to Los Angeles.

One Twitter user mentioned that Betts was the “missing piece,” the Dodgers needed, in reference to the team’s 2020 World Series Championship.

Others rejoiced over having Betts on the team for the long haul as part of his Betts agreeing to a $365 million, 12-year contract through 2032.

The outfielder was recently among a handful of Angels and Dodgers who were named to the 2020 All-MLB first and second teams.

Betts was the leading vote-getter among fans.