LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers are the 2020 World Series Champions.
THE LOS ANGELES DODGERS ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS. pic.twitter.com/rlvVkSwXhp
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 28, 2020
With a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the boys in blue won their seventh World Series title, and first since 1988.
And while their first lead didn’t come until the bottom of the sixth in Game 6 with back-to-back runs — first by catcher Austin Barnes on a wild pitch followed by right fielder Mookie Betts, who beat the ball home, on a fielder’s choice by shortstop Corey Seager — the Dodgers held onto it for the remainder of the game.
Wheels. pic.twitter.com/hvcgf7re2j
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 28, 2020
With the two runs, the boys in blue brought the score to 2-1 after Tampa Bay scored early in the game on a solo home run by Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena — his 10th homer of the postseason — in the top of the first.
10(!) homers this postseason. @RandyArozarena is a legend. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/SHBnxF6VuM
— MLB (@MLB) October 28, 2020
But the boys in blue were not done scoring yet, with a Betts solo homer in the bottom of the eighth bringing the score to 3-1, giving the Dodgers a little more of a cushion heading into the ninth — with just three outs standing between them and the title.
MOOKIE OF THE YEAR. pic.twitter.com/J7P8MPfMUo
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 28, 2020
Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias ended the game in the top of the ninth with three straight outs — a Manuel Margot fly out caught by Betts, a strikeout of Mike Brosseau and Willy Adames.