LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Next month’s Oscars ceremony won’t include what has become a common feature in the media world: Zoom.

The Academy of Motions Arts and Sciences sent out a letter Thursday to nominees in which it disclosed that the event will be aired live, and no Zooming will be allowed. Nominees are being asked to attend in person.

“For those of you unable to attend because of scheduling or continued uneasiness about traveling, we want you to know there will not be an option to Zoom in for the show,” read the letter, which was obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

On Monday, the day the nominees were announced, the Academy revealed that the April 25th ceremony will be held at both its usual home, the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, as well as a second location: Union Station, Los Angeles’ railway hub located near downtown L.A.

Thursday’s letter provided further details, disclosing that the ceremony will be primarily held at Union Station, with some “additional show elements live from the Dolby Theatre” in Hollywood.

The Dolby has hosted the Academy Awards since 2002.

RELATED: ‘Mank’ Gets Most Oscar Nods; Ceremony To Be Held At Dolby Theatre And Union Station

Only presenters, nominees and their guests will be allowed to attend the ceremony, which is being treated like “an active movie set,” with on-site COVID-19 testing.

Guests are also strongly encouraged to dress formally and avoid casual attire.

The letter was penned by the ceremony’s producers, Steven Soderbergh, Jesse Collins and Stacey Sher.

The Academy Awards are usually held in February, but was pushed back two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Academy “sought out Union Station for a combination of its historic and iconic nature and for the landmark building’s ability to accommodate a safe and healthy event that meets COVID-19 health guidelines,” the L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) said in a statement.

Metro said the station will remain open to riders and it does not expect bus or train schedules to be disrupted by the ceremony.

According to Metro, the Oscars will be held in Union Station West at the Historic Ticketing Hall, the Grand Waiting Room, the north and south patios and the main entrance along Alameda Street.