LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Marking what has arguably been the most challenging year ever for the film industry, David Fincher’s “Mank” received an Oscar-leading 10 nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards, while for the first time, two women — Chloe Zhao for “Nomadland” and Chloe Zhao for “Promising Young Woman” — were nominated in the best director category.

Furthermore, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday confirmed that the April 25 show will be held both the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood as well Union Station near downtown L.A. The awards, which are usually held in February, were pushed back two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Academy “sought out Union Station for a combination of its historic and iconic nature and for the landmark building’s ability to accommodate a safe and healthy event that meets COVID-19 health guidelines,” the L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority said in a statement.

Metro said the station will remain open to riders and it does not expect bus or train schedules to be disrupted by the ceremony, which will be held in the Historic Ticketing Hall, the Grand Waiting Room, the north and south patios and the main entrance along Alameda Street.

Meanwhile, eight films were nominated for best picture. “Mank,” “Promising Young Woman, “Nomadland,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Sound of Metal,” “Minari” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Complete list of Nominees

Viola Davis became the most-nominated Black actress in Oscar history, earning her fourth overall nod for her leading turn in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Davis was previously tied with Octavia Spencer at three. Both Davis and Spencer have won once.

Also nominated for best actress were Andra Day for “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” Vanessa Kirby for “Pieces of a Woman,” Frances McDormand for “Nomadland” and Carey Mulligan for “Promising Young Woman.”

The late Chadwick Boseman is the early front-runner to win the best- actor prize for his work opposite Davis in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Also nominated were Riz Ahmed for “Sound of Metal,” Anthony Hopkins for “The Father,” Gary Oldman for “Mank” and Steven Yeun for “Minari.”

The nomination makes Ahmed the first Muslim actor to ever land in the best-actor category, while Yeun’s is the first for an Asian performer. Hopkins, at age 83, is the oldest-ever best-actor nominee.

Best supporting actor nominations went to Sacha Baron Cohen for “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Daniel Kaluuya for “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Leslie Odom Jr. for “One Night in Miami,” Paul Raci for “Sound of Metal” and Lakeith Stanfield for “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

For supporting actress, nominations went to Maria Bakalova for “Borat Subsequent Movie Film,” Glenn Close for “Hillbilly Elegy,” Olivia Colman for “The Father,” Amanda Seyfried for “Mank” and Yuh-Jung Youn for “Minari.”

Joining Zhao and Fennell in the best-director category were Thomas Vinterberg for the Danish film “Another Round,” David Fincher for “Mank” and Lee Isaac Chung for “Minari.” With Zhao and Fennell in the category, it marks the first time two women have ever been nominated for best director in the same year.

A total of 76 nominations went to women, which the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said is a record for any given year.

The nominations for the 93rd Oscars were announced from London by singer Nick Jonas and his actress wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)