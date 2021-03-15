LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Metro officials said Monday the April 25 Oscars, being partially held at Union Station, won’t disrupt transit service.

“Union Station will remain open to transit riders throughout the awards events and riders will be able to access all bus, rail, Metrolink, Amtrak and private transportation providers, along with vendors,” according to a statement from Metro. “Alternative waiting accommodations for Metrolink and Amtrak riders will be provided. Signs throughout Union Station will help visitors navigate to transportation and parking options. During closures, customers will be able to access transit services through Union Station East.”

On Monday the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday confirmed that the April 25 show will be held both the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood as well Union Station near downtown L.A.

The awards, which are usually held in February, were pushed back two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Academy “sought out Union Station for a combination of its historic and iconic nature and for the landmark building’s ability to accommodate a safe and healthy event that meets COVID-19 health guidelines,” the L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority said in a statement.

According to Metro, the Oscars will be held in the building’s Historic Ticketing Hall, the Grand Waiting Room, the main entrance along Alameda Street and on the north and south patios.

“Union Station is one of the most iconic landmarks in Los Angeles County and we are honored for it to be highlighted at the 93rd Academy Awards,” Metro CEO Phillip A. Washington said in a statement. “We look forward to helping celebrate excellence in film in a safe and healthy manner while still ensuring that our transit riders can reach their essential destinations.”

While Metro insists that service won’t be impacted, the agency traditionally closes the Red Line subway station at Hollywood and Highland — home of the Dolby Theatre — to accommodate the ceremony.

