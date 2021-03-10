VAN NUYS (CBSLA) – A woman was struck by a Metrolink train in Van Nuys Wednesday and died a short time later, authorities said.
The victim, who was approximately 30-years-old, was apparently walking on the tracks near 8100 N. Woodley Ave. at about 3 p.m. when the train hit her, according to spokesman Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Paramedics found her in trauma-induced cardiac arrest and attempted to resuscitate her for over 20 minutes, but ultimately she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Metrolink trains on that line were expected to be shut down for at least another two to three hours as officials investigate the fatality.
