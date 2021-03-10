DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) — A 30-year-old Pomona woman was taken into custody Tuesday night after an hours-long standoff following a wild and dangerous pursuit came to a stop in Diamond Bar.

A 9-year-old child, who was in the car during the entire ordeal, came out of the vehicle first after deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deployed a tear gas canister into the car.

Sheriff’s deputies thought they had enough confirmation that only the suspect was in the car. The windows were tinted and towards the end the suspect was blocking the windows with sunshades and even a laundry basket. An ambulance is coming to tend to the child. — Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) March 10, 2021

The girl hopped into the arms of a deputy as the rest of the team, with guns drawn, descended on her mother’s car who gave up soon after, bringing the hours-long standoff to an end.

According to LASD, the pursuit began at about 3:30 p.m. after the driver was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run collision in front of the LASD Walnut-Diamond Bar Station.

During the pursuit, the woman injured several people and slammed into more than five vehicles before coming to a stop in Diamond Bar after her car became disabled.

“Nobody knew the child was in the car,” LASD Lt. Todd Knight said.

Knight said deputies were not aware that the child was in the backseat of the vehicle when they attempted several PIT maneuvers during the pursuit or when they fired bean bag rounds through the windows.

He said the deputies did not know until the child walked out of the car following the deployment of the teargas.

Brian Avilos, whose vehicle was struck during the pursuit, said that when he realized a child was involved, it made him both mad and sad.

“Mad because she’s an adult and should know her responsibility,” he said.

Both the woman and child are being treated for their injuries. It was not immediately clear what charges the woman would be facing.