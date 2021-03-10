LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 17-year-old male was arrested in connection with a February West Los Angeles crash that left a 32-year-old woman dead, the Los Angeles Police Department said Wednesday.
Police said the crash happened Feb. 17 at about 5:10 p.m. when the teen, who was driving a black Lamborghini SUV eastbound on Olympic Boulevard, collided with a silver, four-door Lexus turning left onto Overland Avenue.
The woman, identified as Monique Munoz, died at the scene and the teen was taken to a local hospital where he was treated.
Police said the teen was booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter on Feb. 23 and that the case would "proceed through the judicial process."
The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing, and anyone with information about the case was asked to call West Traffic Detectives as 213-473-0234.