LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Universal Studios announced Thursday that it is reopening its park to the public, but in a limited format.
The popular Studio City theme park is launching the "Taste of Universal" experience beginning March 12.
All the park’s eateries and shops will reopen, but the rides, shows and attractions will remain shuttered.
Tickets will be $44 for adults and children 3 and up.
Among the highlights will include the reopening of the shops and restaurants in “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” and “Springfield, U.S.A.”
The park will also unveil the new Minion Café, located across from the popular “Despicable Me” ride.
The experience will run weekly from Friday through Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. All visitors will have to undergo temperature checks and wear face masks.
Last week, Disneyland announced a similar experience it called “A Touch of Disney” at California Adventure Park that which will launch on March 18.
Both theme parks have been shuttered since last March when the coronavirus pandemic took hold.
Universal CityWalk reopened its stores last June.
Downtown Disney reopened last July, while California Adventure Park’s Buena Vista Street reopened in November.
Although COVID-19 cases to continue to decline across Southern California, authorities have given no official timetable for when Disneyland and Universal Studios will be able to fully open.