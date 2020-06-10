LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After being shuttered since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic, the famous Universal CityWalk reopened for the first time Wednesday.
Although the adjoining Universal Studios theme park remains closed, several eateries in CityWalk reopened beginning at noon, including Voodoo Doughnut, Johnny Rockets, Blaze Pizza, Starbucks, Crepe Café, Pizza Hut & KFC, Taco Bell and Buca di Beppo.
Several retailers also reopened, including Shoe Palace, Skechers and Guess.
CityWalk will be open from noon to 8 p.m. daily, with several safety requirements in place, including temperature checks for all customers prior to entry. Anyone with a temperature above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit will not be admitted. All guests and employees must also wear face coverings.
Each store will have a limited capacity.
There is no word on when Universal Studios might reopen. Disneyland in Anaheim also remains closed.