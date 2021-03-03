LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Deputies asked the public’s help Wednesday locating a missing man with dementia who was last seen in the unincorporated area of East Compton.
Francisco Guemes Reyes, 58, was last seen about 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 14700 block of South White Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.
Reyes was described as 5-feet tall and 149 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a gray polo shirt, dark jeans, and black sandals when he was last seen, according to the department.
Deputies said he speaks Spanish and suffers from dementia.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call deputies at 323-890-5500.
