SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) — The investigation into the deaths of a young man and woman found at the base of a cliff near Point Fermin Park in San Pedro continued Wednesday, though police said there was no evidence of foul play.
The bodies of the victims, 23-year-old Brandon Escobar and 21-year-old Rayana Valdez, were found at about 5:20 p.m. Monday on rocks near the shoreline in the 500 block of West Paseo Del Mar.
A spokesperson for the coroner’s office said the autopsies had not yet been completed and the cause of death for both was still pending, but the Los Angeles Police Department said there were no signs of foul play.
The nature of the relationship, if any, between the pair was not known to authorities.