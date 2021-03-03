FAIRFAX DISTRICT (CBSLA) — A short pursuit came to a fiery end Tuesday night near The Grove in the Fairfax District, killing an innocent driver.

According to initial reports, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Division was in pursuit of a suspect wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a deputy.

Deputies chased the driver to the intersection of 3rd Street and Fairfax Avenue, where at approximately 10:30 p.m. he crashed into another vehicle, the impact of which sent the second vehicle into the side of a building.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews attempted to pull the innocent driver from their vehicle, but they were pronounced dead at the scene. The person was not immediately identified.

The suspect’s car, meanwhile, caught fire. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

Deputies had initially attempted to pull over the suspect, whose name was not released, for a traffic violation, the sheriff’s department said. However, the pursuit ensued because the suspect was wanted for assault on a deputy.