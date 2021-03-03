FAIRFAX DISTRICT (CBSLA) — A short pursuit came to a fiery end Tuesday night near The Grove in the Fairfax District, killing an innocent driver.
According to initial reports, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Division was in pursuit of a suspect wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a deputy.READ MORE: Search Warrant Executed To Obtain Black Box Data In Tiger Woods Crash
Deputies chased the driver to the intersection of 3rd Street and Fairfax Avenue, where at approximately 10:30 p.m. he crashed into another vehicle, the impact of which sent the second vehicle into the side of a building.
Los Angeles Fire Department crews attempted to pull the innocent driver from their vehicle, but they were pronounced dead at the scene. The person was not immediately identified.
The suspect’s car, meanwhile, caught fire. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.READ MORE: One Killed After 2 Freight Trains ‘Converge’ In Buena Park
Deputies had initially attempted to pull over the suspect, whose name was not released, for a traffic violation, the sheriff’s department said. However, the pursuit ensued because the suspect was wanted for assault on a deputy.
A short pursuit ends in a fiery crash and an innocent person trapped: 3rd and Fairfax, suspect wanted for assault on a deputy. LAFD still trying to extract the trapped person in the blue car. One person in custody @CBSLA @LACoScanner pic.twitter.com/FptBfzJviJ
— Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) March 3, 2021MORE NEWS: Orange County Inches Closer To Moving Into Red Tier Allowing More Businesses To Reopen