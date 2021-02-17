LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Unified School District is planning to open a new COVID-19 vaccine super site at SoFi Stadium that would serve as a vaccination point for all teachers in L.A. County.

The site — a collaboration between LAUSD, the L.A. Rams and the city of Inglewood — would be capable of vaccinating over 10,000 people per day, the district said in a news release Wednesday.

Teachers, staff and administrators from all public and private schools in the county would be eligible to use the site.

LAUSD has sent a letter to both the L.A. County Public Health Department and the L.A. County Office of Education asking for authorization to operate it.

The site would have about 600 LAUSD nurses and healthcare workers to administer the vaccines, along with support from Anthem Blue Cross and Cedars-Sinai, the district said.

The announcement comes on the heels of LAUSD opening its first school-based COVID-19 vaccination site at the Roybal Learning Center in downtown L.A.

Only teachers and employees who are 65 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine, per L.A. County’s current vaccine eligibility requirements.

However, on Tuesday, L.A. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer indicated that all teachers in L.A. County will likely be allowed to receive the vaccine beginning on March 1, allowing with food workers and law enforcement personnel.

The countyannounced this week that the COVID-19 case rate had lowered to a threshold which allows for all elementary schools countywide to reopen campuses immediately.

However, LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner has repeatedly said that its campuses will not reopen until teachers and staff are vaccinated. Beutner said last week that for elementary schools to reopen, about 25,000 teachers and staff would need to be vaccinated first.

“Returning students, teachers and staff to campus in the safest way possible is essential to the well-being of our entire community,” LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner said in a statement Wednesday about the SoFi Stadium site. “A bus driver takes students to school, a principal unlocks the front door, a teacher leads in the classroom, a cafeteria worker prepares lunch and a custodian keeps the school clean – they’re all connected at school. A dedicated vaccination site and comprehensive effort for the education community would allow schools to re-open sooner and in a more coordinated manner.”