CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — Regular parking enforcement will resume in Culver City starting in mid-March after rules were relaxed for several months during the pandemic, the Culver City Police Department said Thursday.
“To make every effort to help people stay home and slow the spread of COVID-19, the city of Culver City has relaxed parking enforcement throughout the pandemic and has extended relaxed parking enforcement until March 14, 2021,” Culver City police announced in a news release.READ MORE: LA County Reaches 100 MIS-C Cases As COVID Hospitalizations Fall Below 2,000
Starting March 15, enforcement of street sweeping restrictions, parking around closed schools, and abandoned vehicle ticketing and towing will resume.
The following enforcement measures will also start back up:READ MORE: 366 Feature Films In The Running For Best Picture Oscar; Eligibility Rules Tweaked Due To COVID-19 Pandemic
– fines for oversized vehicle overnight parking;
– parking fine increases following a citation;
– loading zone restrictions.
Residential permits, peak-hour restrictions, and colored-curb, and meter violations are currently being enforced and will continue to be, the department said.MORE NEWS: City Of Los Angeles Launches Pilot Paid Parental Leave Program For Its Civilian Employees
