LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was shot and wounded while walking singer Lady Gaga’s dogs on a Hollywood street Wednesday night, and two of her French bulldogs were then stolen.

The singer is offering a no questions asked $500,000 reward for their safe return, a spokesperson for Lady Gaga confirmed to CBSLA Thursday.

The shooting occurred at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of North Sierra Bonita Avenue, just off Sunset Boulevard.

A 30-year-old man was walking several dogs when two suspects got out of a car and approached him, Los Angeles police said. After an altercation, the suspects opened fire on him.

They then stole two French bulldogs and fled in a car. The man was rushed to a local hospital, police said. His condition Thursday morning was unknown.

Entertainment Tonight reports that the two dogs belonged to Lady Gaga, and identified the man shot as her friend, Ryan Fischer.

The two dogs stolen were named Gustave and Koji. According to ET, Lady Gaga’s third dog, Asia, escaped and was later found safe.

Lady Gaga is currently in Italy shooting the film Gucci.

Police did not immediately confirm any of these details.

“There’s no indication of that yet, we’re not even sure where he (the victim) lives,” LAPD Sgt. Thomas Willers told reporters Wednesday night.

“We haven’t been able to confirm whether the victim owned the dogs or whether he was walking the dogs on behalf of somebody,” Willers added.

The suspects are believed to have sped away northbound on Sierra Bonita, towards Hollywood Boulevard.

Investigators are canvassing the area for security cameras which may shed light on the crime. There’s still no word on whether the man was specifically targeted or what the motive may have been.

Lady Gaga’s dogs have their own verified Instagram page, missasiaxoxo.