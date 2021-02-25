LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was killed Thursday in a crash in the Lakewood area, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.
The crash happened at about 9 a.m. near Del Amo and Paramount boulevards. The crash appeared to happen in the middle of the intersection and involve at least one other car, a silver Mercedes-Benz sedan.
Villanueva confirmed the death on Twitter.
Today, I am saddened to announce that an @LASDHQ motor deputy was killed in a traffic collision this morning near Del Amo blvd and Paramount Blvd. This is all the info I can share at this time. Please be patient as we gather facts. We will hold a news conference soon.
— Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) February 25, 2021
Dozens of sheriff’s vehicles were lined up to escort the deputy’s body to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Villanueva is reportedly also going to take part in the procession.
No further information about the crash or the deputy was available. Villanueva said he would give more information at an afternoon news conference.
