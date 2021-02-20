LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Wind gusts reached up to 60 miles per hour for parts of the county Saturday.
At Porter Ranch Saturday evening the winds were whipping around tree branches and even shopping carts in parking lots.READ MORE: Family of Gabriel Fernandez Holds Ceremony To Honor Him
“There were two powerlines and a tree broke apart and fell onto them and then the street,” said a woman who lives in Van Nuys. “That scared me.”
A tree came crashing down near South Beverly Drive and Whitworth Drive in the afternoon. Two cars were damaged. Nobody was hurt. Crews cleaned up the branches from the street.READ MORE: Man, 23, Shot Multiple Times At Large Gathering In South LA
At the Riviera Country Club, officials were forced to suspend a golf game in the third round at the Genesis Invitational. High winds at 35 m.p.h. caused golf balls to roll around.
The last time a P.G.A. tour was suspended due to high winds was 2015.MORE NEWS: Orange County Traffic Stop Turns Up Two Kilograms of Fentanyl Powder
The National Weather Service says there is elevated fire danger because of the high winds. They are expected to continue into Sunday afternoon.