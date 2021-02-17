LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Strong winds will continue across the Southland through Thursday accompanied by a wind advisory that is in place from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 2 p.m. Thursday in the mountains and some valley areas.
According to the National Weather Service, winds will reach speeds of 50 mph in the Los Angeles County and Ventura County mountains and the Santa Monica Mountain range.
North winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected to hit the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, with isolated gusts as high as 45 mph.
Some of the strongest winds are expected to gust along Interstate 5 in the Grapevine.
Drivers of high-profile vehicles are warned to watch out for the strong winds which are expected will to around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and power could go out in areas, the Weather Service warned.
The winds are expected to die down later Thursday.
