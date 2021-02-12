LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Light rain fell in parts of the Southland early Friday morning before being replaced by winds that are expected to become progressively stronger into the weekend.

The National Weather Service warned that the gusting winds “will strengthen on Saturday and early Sunday to strong and possibly damaging levels, particularly in the mountains and foothills.”

A wind advisory will be in effect until 3 p.m. Saturday for Los Angeles County mountain areas, forecasting northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

By Saturday afternoon, the wind advisory will be replaced by a high wind watch into Sunday morning, when winds are predicted from 30 to 40 mph, and gusts to 65 mph.

“Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines,” according to the NWS. “Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for drivers of high-profile vehicles. Roads that may be affected include Highway 33 in Ventura County as well as Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County.”

Wind advisories will also be in effect in the Antelope Valley until 3 p.m. on Saturday and until 9 p.m. Friday in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Another weak storm system will also bring a chance of light rain Saturday night into Sunday, though forecasters said it will likely be restricted to mountain areas in the eastern reaches of the county.

