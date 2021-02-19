LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A former Cal State Northridge student and soccer player convicted of raping a woman on campus will still serve time behind bars after a state appeals court on Friday upheld his conviction.
During the trial of Davis Moreno-Jaime, the judge allowed jurors to hear evidence about three previously reported uncharged sexual offenses that date back to April 2017, which the defense argued against.
“Here, the trial court considered the pertinent factors, and its decision to admit the evidence of uncharged sexual offenses did not fall outside the bounds of reason,” the appellate court panel said in its 28-page ruling.
“The evidence of uncharged conduct was highly probative in demonstrating the unmistakable pattern of Moreno-Jaime engaging in social encounters with female acquaintances with whom he attended school, which ended with him asserting whatever force necessary to accomplish the sex act of his choice without the consent of the victim.”
Moreno-Jaime was initially taken into custody in August 2018 by CSUN police and released on bond before being re-arrested in June 2019.
The now 22-year-old was sentenced to eight years in state prison and is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
