STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — A Cal State Northridge student has been charged with attacking and sexually assaulting three women this year.

Davis Moreno-Jaime was in court Tuesday, charged on felony counts of forcible rape and false imprisonment by violence, in addition to one misdemeanor count each of sexual battery and battery.

The 19-year-old CSUN soccer player was arrested last week on suspicion of multiple sexual assaults dating back to April 2017. The most recent claims against him allege he raped a woman between Jan. 1 and Jan. 31. A woman is alleged to have been sexually battered and falsely imprisoned by Moreno-Jaime between July 4 and July 5. He is suspected of battering a third woman during that same time period.

Moreno-Jaime is being held on $1 million bail. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years in state prison, the Los Angeles County District Attorney said. His arraignment was postponed until Sept. 13.

After last week’s arrest, the CSUN police chief told reporters the effort was a “multi-jurisdictional investigation.” The Los Angeles Police Dept. seems to be involved.

“I want to make it clear: CSUN does not tolerate sexual assault, period. We do not take the crimes committed by or against members of our community lightly,” university President Dianne Harrison said in a statement Friday.

A fellow soccer player told CBS2 News he had seen warnings on social media to stay clear of Moreno-Jaime.

Law enforcement officials are asking potential victims to come forward even if they do not want to be part of the criminal case against Moreno-Jaime. They said the assaults might have happened both on and off campus.

Anyone who thinks they might have been a victim of Moreno-Jaime is urged to call Los Angeles police detectives at (818)832-0609 or CSUN police at (818)677-6919.

