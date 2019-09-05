



— A former student and Cal State Northridge soccer player has been found guilty of rape, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Davis Moreno-Jaime, 20, of Loma Linda was convicted Wednesday of one felony count of forcible rape.

Moreno-Jaime was a student athlete at CSUN was arrested in August of last year in connection with the rape, which prosecutors say happened the previous January. A fellow soccer player at the time of Moreno-Jaime’s arrest had told CBS2 that he had seen warnings on social media to stay clear of him.

Moreno Jaime faces a sentence of up to eight years in state prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 18.