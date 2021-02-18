LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – The Long Beach Unified School District is slated to reopen elementary schools for in-person learning at the end of March.
Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia reported Wednesday night that LBUSD had decided to reopen all K-5 school campuses on March 29.
Back in December, LBUSD had said that in-person learning would not resume until March 1 at the earliest.
All teachers and staff will “have the opportunity” to receive both doses of the coronavirus vaccine prior to returning to the classroom, Garcia said.
The city of Long Beach, which has its own health department independent of Los Angeles County, began vaccinating LBUSD teachers in late January.
Garcia and LAUSD Superintendent Jill A. Baker were set to hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
