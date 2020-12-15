LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Because of the spike in COVID-19 cases, campuses in the Long Beach Unified School District will remain closed to students until at least early March.
The LBUSD announced Monday that it would not resume any type of in-person learning until March 1 at the earliest.
The district had previously delayed in-person instruction until Jan. 28.
LBUSD has about 70,000 students and 12,000 faculty and staff.
Despite being closed, LBUSD is providing childcare for its essential workers who must be on campus, as well as those families enrolled in Kids’ Club, Head Start and Child Development Centers.
As of Monday, Long Beach has reported 21,075 coronavirus cases and 295 deaths from the disease.
Although Southern California is currently under a regional stay-at-home order, dozens of schools have received waivers to reopen schools for in-person learning. Schools with waivers are currently allowed to remain open despite the order.