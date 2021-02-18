MALIBU (CBSLA) – A person is being airlifted to the hospital after a car crashed into Malibu Canyon Thursday.
It happened around 4:40 p.m. when a car veered off Pacific Coast Highway and crashed for an unknown reason over the side of Malibu Canyon. The driver was ejected about 100 feet from the vehicle and was conscious when firefighters arrived.
The L.A. County Fire Department was transporting the person by helicopter to the hospital. The victim‘s current condition is unknown.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)