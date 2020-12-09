NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — A couple was killed and their three young children were critically injured in a DUI crash in Newport Beach, police said Wednesday.
The crash happened at about 7:45 p.m. on Newport Coast Drive, a steep road that goes by Pelican Hill Resort in Newport Beach.
The man and the woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Their children — ages 1, 3 and 5 – were in the back seat and were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The parents were in their pajamas, and may have taken their children to see Christmas lights in the area, according to CBSLA’s Michele Gile.
The second car involved, a Range Rover, was being driven by a 22-year-old woman who police say is a repeat DUI driver. She left the scene of the accident on foot, and was taken into custody a short distance away, police said.
