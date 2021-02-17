WEST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One person was dead Wednesday and one other injured after a multi-car crash in West Los Angeles.

Though it was initially reported that multiple people had been injured, the Los Angeles Fire Department said there were two patients total — one from each vehicle. An adult woman died at the scene and a teenage male was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

A horrific crash in West LA has left at lease one person dead and one sent to the hospital…Olympic at Overland, LAFD couldn't get the passenger of the silver Lexus out before they passed away 😔 driver of what may be a Lamborghini SUV is being transported @CBSLA @Patharveynews pic.twitter.com/AsixVTBbMw — Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) February 18, 2021

According to LAFD, the crash happened at about 5:14 p.m. in the 107oo block of West Olympic Boulevard, just east of Overland Avenue. It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash.

LAFD said there were only two vehicles involved in the crash, though photos from the scene also showed a third that officials said was merely stopped nearby.

The Los Angeles Police Department was conducting an investigation into the fatal crash and warned that one or more lanes of roads in the area were expected to remain closed as work continued.