LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A beloved sergeant with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department passed away from an illness related to COVID-19 Tuesday, deputies announced on social media Wednesday.
Sergeant Armando Meneses was a 25-year veteran of the department. Deputies said he was a husband and father.
“He was a truly honorable man with a golden heart,” L.A.S.D. tweeted Wednesday evening. “Please keep him and his entire family in your prayers.”
"He was a truly honorable man with a golden heart," L.A.S.D. tweeted Wednesday evening. "Please keep him and his entire family in your prayers."
— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 18, 2021
On Monday, the department shared the news that Deputy Pedro Romo, a 25-year veteran of the LASD, passed away Sunday from complications related to COVID-19.
In December the Department reported 1,913 employees, including over 1,200 deputies, had tested positive for COVID-19