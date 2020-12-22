LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 20-year veteran with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department died from coronavirus, officials tweeted Tuesday.

Deputy Timothy Tellez, who was assigned to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Parks Bureau, passed away after succumbing to his battling with COVID-19, the department said.

The L.A.C.S.D. asked that members of the public keep his family and loved ones in their thoughts and prayers.

Today, we @LASDHQ received devastating news regarding one of our own. Deputy Timothy Tellez, a 20 year veteran, assigned to @ParksLASD succumbed to his battle with COVID-19. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers, he will be deeply missed. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/xRzMgp0gJk

— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) December 23, 2020