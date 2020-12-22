CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By Danielle Radin
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 20-year veteran with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department died from coronavirus, officials tweeted Tuesday.

Deputy Timothy Tellez, who was assigned to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Parks Bureau, passed away after succumbing to his battling with COVID-19, the department said.

The L.A.C.S.D. asked that members of the public keep his family and loved ones in their thoughts and prayers.

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Police Department said one of their own, Sergeant Fred Cueto, who served the L.A. community for more than 22 years, died from coronavirus complications.

